Len MacCulloch Obituary
Passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Linhaven at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Ann for 59 years. Loving father of John (Bev) and Bryan (Debbie). Cherished grandpa of Ryan (Krista), Carley (Ben), Lauren and Devan. Great-grandpa of Luca, Remington and Breton. Len is the eldest of seven siblings, Harold (Priscilla), Roy (Jacqueline), Harvey (Doris), Charlotte (the late Donnie) Dixon, Carol (John) Munro and Leona (Mike) Tracey. Len was a long time 40 year employee of TRW. He also was a part time School Bus Driver. Len was a proud member of the Carleton United Church and a long time resident of Niagara. Cremation has taken place. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Tuesday, March 3rd from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. A Celebration of Len's Life will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Memorial donations to the Hotel Dieu-Shaver Hospital or a would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020
