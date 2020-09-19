Lena Pelette passed away peacefully after a brief illness with her son David by her side at St Catharines Hospital on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Earl Pelette (2002). Loving mother of David (Phyllis), Susan Moskal (Tom) and Carl. Grandma will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Allison (Eritier), Tara, Julie (Josh), William (Pakk), Jeffrey (Breanna), Michael, Mark (Amy) and by her great grandchildren Brooklyn, Carter, Max, Jack, and Isla. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews Glenn Vicevic (Anne), Nancy Vicevic-Howard (Steve), Sharon Rivard, Michael Talevi and John Talevi, sister-in-law Judy Talevi and cousin Gilberte Pelette. Lena is pre-deceased by her sister and brother-in-law Elia and Bronko Vicevic and brother Elio Talevi. Born to Maria (Roberti) and Sabatino Talevi in Timmins Ontario, Lena met Earl while working at the Timmins Daily Press and they married in 1952. They settled in St Catharines in 1957 where Lena worked for a time at The St Catharines Standard. A special thank you to the palliative care team at St Catharines Hospital for their compassionate care, to doctors Salter, Lo and Wright and to the Juravinski Cancer Centre. Visitation will take place at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Tuesday September 22, 2020 from 10 am - 12 pm followed by funeral service at 12 pm. Internment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In memory of Lena, donations to the Walker Family Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests and cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask.