Lena BARTOLOMEO
Passed away peacefully on Sunday September 6th, 2020 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Adam Bartolomeo (2007), loving mother to Rick and his wife June, cherished Nonna of Brenna (Jai), Katrina (Liviu) and Curtis. Lena was born in Welland, was a graduate of Welland High, and retired from Atlas Steels after 25 years of service. She was heavily involved in the community of Welland volunteering for numerous charities, the Atlas social committee, at the Rose City Seniors Center, St Mary's Church, and the Casa Dante Lodge where she served as the first female president. She was a lady with a killer smile and always smartly dressed with her hair done. She will be remembered as a popular woman, loyal friend, world traveler, independent career woman and a generous lifelong volunteer and provider. Special thank you to the Paul Bearers, the staff of ECU Welland (especially Julie) and March of Dimes staff for homecare that allowed her to stay in her home. Due to Covid-19, a private family service was held at H. L. Cudney Funeral Home with the Rite of Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 12, 2020.
