LENNY CARRIE

Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Diane for 33 years and father of Sonya Goertzen (Joseph). Fondly remembered by family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Angela, father Angelo, and brothers James and Donald Carrie. Lenny was an employee of Hayes Dana for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He spent a lot of time enjoying his friends' company at the Fallsview Casino and the Fort Erie Race Track. He will be greatly missed. Entombment has taken place at the Fairview Mausoleum.