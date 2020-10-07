1/1
LENNY CARRIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LENNY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Diane for 33 years and father of Sonya Goertzen (Joseph). Fondly remembered by family and friends. Predeceased by his mother Angela, father Angelo, and brothers James and Donald Carrie. Lenny was an employee of Hayes Dana for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He spent a lot of time enjoying his friends' company at the Fallsview Casino and the Fort Erie Race Track. He will be greatly missed. Entombment has taken place at the Fairview Mausoleum.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved