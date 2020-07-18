Lenora HIGHCOCK

A life well lived for 83 years ended on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Cherished wife and best friend of Vincent. Dearest mother of Michael Woodward of Yellowknife, Daniel Woodward of Penticton, Donna (Andrew) Atkins of Huntsville and daughter-in-law, Liz Woodward of Vancouver. Special Grandma of Dan, Mark, Zoe, Cameron and Maggie. Also survived by sister-in-law, Marlene Greening of Scarborough. Predeceased by parents, Leonard and Mary Gray, and sister, Donna Uhrynuk. After retiring from her nursing career, she directed her time and talents for many years to community volunteering. In honouring Lenora's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated or take a lonely friend to lunch. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca