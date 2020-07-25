Leo Bearss

Leo passed away in his 100th year on July 20, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Miriam. Loving father of Larry (Susan), Beth (Glenn) Criger and Garry (Parinya) Bearss all of Fort Erie. Cherished grandfather of Craig (Martha) Bearss and Steven Bearss. Proud great-grandfather of Zoe, Maddox and Anna, Hayden and Blake and great-great-grandson Ryan. Predeceased by granddaughter Kristen (2011), grandson Bo (2020), great-granddaughters Andante (2000) and Kalianna (2003). Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Services will be held at the Bertie Cemetery (Church Rd. and Point Abino Rd.) on Monday, July 27th at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are not mandatory for services held outdoors. If making a donation in memory of Leo, please consider Camp Kahquah. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca