1/1
Leo Bearss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leo passed away in his 100th year on July 20, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife Miriam. Loving father of Larry (Susan), Beth (Glenn) Criger and Garry (Parinya) Bearss all of Fort Erie. Cherished grandfather of Craig (Martha) Bearss and Steven Bearss. Proud great-grandfather of Zoe, Maddox and Anna, Hayden and Blake and great-great-grandson Ryan. Predeceased by granddaughter Kristen (2011), grandson Bo (2020), great-granddaughters Andante (2000) and Kalianna (2003). Benner Funeral Services, 1105 Benner Ave., Fort Erie entrusted with arrangements. Funeral Services will be held at the Bertie Cemetery (Church Rd. and Point Abino Rd.) on Monday, July 27th at 11 a.m. Social distancing will be observed. Masks are not mandatory for services held outdoors. If making a donation in memory of Leo, please consider Camp Kahquah. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bertie Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Beth and family
Sorry for your loss Beth. Your family and you are in our thoughts and prayers. Our deepest sympathy.

The Carpenters
Tammy Carpenter
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved