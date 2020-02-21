Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo MacMitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Gerrard MacMitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Gerrard MacMitchell Obituary
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Crescent Park Lodge on February 19, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Olive (June 1988). He will be missed by his children Robert (Tammy), Laura Dekker and Michael (Alice) and grandchildren Jennifer, Heather and Eric Dekker, Geoffrey MacMitchell and Carrie Hurley. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private interment of cremated remains at Oakwood Cemetery in the summer. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -