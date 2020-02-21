|
|
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Crescent Park Lodge on February 19, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Olive (June 1988). He will be missed by his children Robert (Tammy), Laura Dekker and Michael (Alice) and grandchildren Jennifer, Heather and Eric Dekker, Geoffrey MacMitchell and Carrie Hurley. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private interment of cremated remains at Oakwood Cemetery in the summer. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a . Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020