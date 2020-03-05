Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo PREVOST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo PREVOST

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo PREVOST Obituary
Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, February 28, 2020 in his 82nd year. Survived by sisters Rita Kudeba (Steve), Yvonne Dubois (Dennis), Mirelle Martin (Dan deceased), Germaine Bedard (Henri), brother-in-law Albert Caron, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by both parents Armand and Mea, step-father Roland Mariage, brother Claude and his wife Liz, sister Claire Caron. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -