Passed away suddenly at home on Friday, February 28, 2020 in his 82nd year. Survived by sisters Rita Kudeba (Steve), Yvonne Dubois (Dennis), Mirelle Martin (Dan deceased), Germaine Bedard (Henri), brother-in-law Albert Caron, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by both parents Armand and Mea, step-father Roland Mariage, brother Claude and his wife Liz, sister Claire Caron. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland. Online memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 5, 2020