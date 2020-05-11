Leo SHEEHAN
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Cummer Lodge in Toronto. Leo, beloved husband of the late "Fran" Mary Frances (nee Traynor) (2016). Dear brother of the late Lois (the late Carl) Brunshaw, brother-in-law of Kathleen (Dr. Cameron) MacDonald and cousin to Wilma Telesniki. Cherished uncle to nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Catherine (nee Cummerford) Sheehan and number of cherished relatives. Leo was a life-long resident of St. Catharines, most recently at Tufford Manor. He enjoyed a long-time career at English Electric and at Denis Morris High School. A special thank you to Leo's nieces Patti and Nanci Traynor and "adopted" niece A.K. Dionne for all the love and support over the years. Arrangements are entrusted with the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905) 937-4444. A private family service has taken place and a Celebration of Leo's Life will be held at a later date. Please email pattitraynor@gmail.com for information regarding the Celebration. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 11, 2020.
