Leonard B. Neelin
1927-04-20 - 2020-10-07
The family of Leonard Bruce Neelin is deeply saddened to announce his passing, after 93 years of life, on October 7, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosalind (1999), Leonard leaves behind a brother, Bill (Theresa) and four children: Tim (Joanne), Susan, Richard & Geof (Marleen). He was so proud of his grandchildren, Patrick (Michelle), Jacqueline Fanelli (Frank), Tylor (Rebecca), Samantha Purdy (Darren), Holly Standish Gabel (Jives) and Graham Gabel. Great grandchildren are Alexander & Vaden Fanelli and Rachel & Claudia Neelin. Cremation has taken place and a small service will be held for immediate family. In honouring our father's wonderful sense of humour donations may be made to Operation Smile, Canada.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 13, 2020.
