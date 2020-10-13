1/
Leonard B. Neelin
1927-04-20 - 2020-10-07
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of Leonard Bruce Neelin is deeply saddened to announce his passing, after 93 years of life, on October 7, 2020. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosalind (1999), Leonard leaves behind a brother, Bill (Theresa) and four children: Tim (Joanne), Susan, Richard & Geof (Marleen). He was so proud of his grandchildren, Patrick (Michelle), Jacqueline Fanelli (Frank), Tylor (Rebecca), Samantha Purdy (Darren), Holly Standish Gabel (Jives) and Graham Gabel. Great grandchildren are Alexander & Vaden Fanelli and Rachel & Claudia Neelin. Cremation has taken place and a small service will be held for immediate family. In honouring our father's wonderful sense of humour donations may be made to Operation Smile, Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
My sincere Prayers and condolences to all of Len's Family at this time. I knew Len from the world of amateur radio. He was a local supporter of the Niagara Peninsula Amateur Radio Club for many years. "His key is silent, his Memory is 599", 73, good DX
Dave Digweed, VE3FOI
Dave Digweed
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved