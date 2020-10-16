1/2
Leonard Booth
Died peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the St Catharines General Hospital, at the age of 85. Leonard was born November 12, 1934 in St Catharines, the son of the late Maurice and Marjory Booth and little brother to the late Eleanore, Gordon and Ursila. Leonard is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Dianne Annette Booth (Ratelle), his daughters Kim and Tracy Booth, grandchildren Dustin Booth, Kevin Piunno and Tania Piunno, Niece Elaine Anderson and other beloved family members. Leonard was a retired teacher and prior owner of a comic book store, Len's Odds and Ends, on St Paul Street. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara St, St Catharines. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of funeral services, memorial donations may be made to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
