|
|
Leonard Francis Armstrong, 76, husband of Nancy Caudill Armstrong, died Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Ephriam McDowell Hospital in Danville, Kentucky. He was born on October 4, 1943 in Niagara Falls, Canada to the late Bernard Armstrong and Clara Flewellyn Armstrong. Leonard was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Niagara Falls, Canada. Survivors include a son, William Steven (Kim) Armstrong, brothers, Paul (Anne) Armstrong, David Armstrong, Jim (Linda) Armstrong, and Bernie (Patricia) Armstrong, two sisters, Mary Armstrong and Ann O'Donoghue, Four grandchildren, Stephanie Armstrong, Daniel Armstrong, Katalin Lundberg, and Addisen Stone. He was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Armstrong and a sister, Patricia Armstrong. Private services were held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at St. Luke Catholic Church, Nicholasville, Kentucky with Father John Moriarty officiating. Burial in Camp Nelson National Church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Armstrong family. Online guestbook at www.BetttsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020