It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Leonard Martin Michaud (Thorold, Ontario), who passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Edmond and Helen Michaud. He is survived by his loving wife Jane (Ely); brother Peter (Cathy) Michaud, and sister Joan (Ken) Brown; his children, Karen (Michael) Ferrelli and Daniel (Jennifer) Michaud; his grandchildren, Daniella, Zoe, Michael and Amelia. Len was a life long educator, beginning his career in 1967 at Holy Rosary School, Thorold, then St. Aloysius, Thorold South, St. Kevin's in Welland and retiring from Cardinal Newman School in Niagara Falls in 2000. Many thanks to the wonderful relatives, friends, neighbours, caregivers who helped Len throughout his journey. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (21 Queen St. S., Thorold) on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Those who wish, may make a memorial donation to the ALS Society of Canada or to Covenant House in Toronto would be appreciated by the family.