Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Michaud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Martin Michaud

Add a Memory
Leonard Martin Michaud Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Leonard Martin Michaud (Thorold, Ontario), who passed away peacefully on December 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents Edmond and Helen Michaud. He is survived by his loving wife Jane (Ely); brother Peter (Cathy) Michaud, and sister Joan (Ken) Brown; his children, Karen (Michael) Ferrelli and Daniel (Jennifer) Michaud; his grandchildren, Daniella, Zoe, Michael and Amelia. Len was a life long educator, beginning his career in 1967 at Holy Rosary School, Thorold, then St. Aloysius, Thorold South, St. Kevin's in Welland and retiring from Cardinal Newman School in Niagara Falls in 2000. Many thanks to the wonderful relatives, friends, neighbours, caregivers who helped Len throughout his journey. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 3:00 p.m. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church (21 Queen St. S., Thorold) on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00am. Cremation to follow. Those who wish, may make a memorial donation to the ALS Society of Canada or to Covenant House in Toronto would be appreciated by the family.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -