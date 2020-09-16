1942-2020 Passed away peacefully at home on September 13th into the loving arms of our Lord and savior, surrounded by her family and friends. Leonie leaves behind her beloved husband, love of her life and best friend Keith Matfin. Dear mother of Don Cormier (Charlene), Nancy Cormier Bouchard (Mike). Grandchildren Kyle Cormier, and Megan Cormier. Sister of Carmelita Starchuk, Mona Burda (Mike), and brother Oscar Landry (Jean), and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Ron Cormier, parents Marguerita and Edward Landry, brothers Edward Landry (Lydia), Roy Landy (Florence), and sister Albertina Doiron (Camille). Leonie will always be loved and never forgotten. The family wishes to thank her special friend Gloria, PSW Joanne and Nancy, Nurse Nora, Dr. Rana and oncologist Dr. Tharmabella. In keeping with Leonie's wishes cremation has taken place. A private mass will take place at a later date due to Covid 19. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society
