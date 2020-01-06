|
|
Of Port Colborne passed away on December 24, 2019. Dear sister of Melita (Joseph) Cassar of Port Colborne, Tina Psaila of Malta, Doris (Tony) Azzopardi of Mississauga and Emmanuel (Jennifer) Borg of Alberta. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in Canada, United States and Malta, Leonilda was predeceased by her parents George and Josephine Borg, her brothers, Joseph Borg, Spiro Borg, Charles Borg and her sisters Matilda Buttigieg and Jane Landry. She was born in Marsa, Malta and came to Canada in 1954 where she has resided since that time. Cremation has taken place. A private family service was held at DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A special thanks to the staff of Woodlands of Sunset for all their wonderful care and patience. If so desired, memorial donations can be made to St. Patrick's Church. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com