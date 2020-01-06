Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonilda BORG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonilda BORG

Add a Memory
Leonilda BORG Obituary
Of Port Colborne passed away on December 24, 2019. Dear sister of Melita (Joseph) Cassar of Port Colborne, Tina Psaila of Malta, Doris (Tony) Azzopardi of Mississauga and Emmanuel (Jennifer) Borg of Alberta. Also survived by several nieces and nephews in Canada, United States and Malta, Leonilda was predeceased by her parents George and Josephine Borg, her brothers, Joseph Borg, Spiro Borg, Charles Borg and her sisters Matilda Buttigieg and Jane Landry. She was born in Marsa, Malta and came to Canada in 1954 where she has resided since that time. Cremation has taken place. A private family service was held at DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. A special thanks to the staff of Woodlands of Sunset for all their wonderful care and patience. If so desired, memorial donations can be made to St. Patrick's Church. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -