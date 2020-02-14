|
|
William Leroy Baker passed away at home on February 7th, 2020. He will be sorely missed by his partner, Sharon Aloian. He will also be greatly missed by his brother Paul, his niece Allison, his nephew Ian, and his best buddies Mal, David, Al, and Kenny. Roy was predeceased by his wife, Jodie, and parents, Walter and Rachel. Roy was an avid traveler, a voracious reader, a lifelong student of cultures, and a story teller par excellence. His perfect day consisted of a good book, a great beach, and 'street food,' preferably Thai. Not a fan of Canadian winters, Roy frequently escaped to warmer climes. He and Sharon shared this passion for travel. They made friends wherever they landed. When at home, Roy busied himself with his many projects such as his Harley Davidson bike and his varied collections, which he sourced from various travels, and later from the "inter-web." His collections reflected his fascination with art, good music, and cooking. Roy was an animal lover, and would say that he never met a dog he didn't love. We will all miss Roy's kindness, his caustic wit, his vast statistical knowledge, and even his entertaining rants. He was unique, as all who knew him will attest. His stubborn nature helped him battle MM. His gentleness kept those who loved him by his side. Roy's family would like to thank Dr. Qawi and her dedicated staff here in St. Catharines, and the staff at Juravinski Hospital in Hamilton, for all their care and kindness. In accordance with Roy's wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. Online condolences can be left at www.Passfieldmortuary.ca A donation to the Multiple Myeloma Research Fund to help fight this disease would be much appreciated. You are also invited to join his Team at the Annual Myeloma March on September 13th in Stoney Creek. Red running shoes optional. Rest in Peace, W. Roy Baker.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 14, 2020