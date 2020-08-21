Les' life ended on 18 August, 2020, in his 91st year at home in Fonthill. Les leaves his wife Goy, sons Peter and wife Maria, Christopher and wife Teresa, grandchildren Nicola, Emily and Colin and other family members residing in Canada, England and Sweden. In his words, he lived "a very happy and fulfilling life" for which he was always most grateful. He wished others could be privileged in the way he had been. In accordance with his wishes there will be no funeral service. Due to the pandemic a private celebration of life will be held with immediate family members only. Donations in memory of Les' may be made to Doctors Without Borders. Arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca