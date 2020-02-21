Home

Leslie James (Les) MORRIS

Les lived a full life, loving unconditionally with a twinkle in his eye, always willing to help out or share a beer, without a second thought. He was a man of unwavering routine, each meal like a Russian novel, complete with a political commentary that was rarely politically correct in a variety of ways. (Cousin Val can attest to that). Les loved his family, predeceased by his wife Phyllis in 2006, sister Marie, and brothers Ron and Ken. He is survived by his sons Jim (Mary), Bob (Shennon), grandchildren Samantha (Chris), Stephanie (Mani), Kristen and Johnathan. He also had a very special place in his heart for great-grandchildren Jakob and Avrey. The staff at the Perley Ottawa 2 East took the best care with the utmost respect the last couple years and deserve a special thank you. Family and friends from the Ottawa area are invited to a visitation gathering at the Tubman Funeral Homes - Kars on Saturday, March 14th 1-3 p.m. A memorial service, interment, and gathering will be held early summer at the Pleasantview Cemetary- Fonthill for family and friends as well (details to follow).
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020
