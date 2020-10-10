It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Leslie Stanley Parker, at home after a short illness, peacefully with his family by his side, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Les was predeceased by his Father Leslie R. Parker and his Mother Leiselotte Beckett. He is survived by his wife Phyllis, daughter Denise, son Leslie (Julie Krafta), and daughters Julie (David Walker) and Pamela (Jeff Stanley) and two beautiful granddaughters, Isabella and Samantha Stanley, whom he loved and adored. Also survived by his loving Sister and Brother in Law Denise and Nigel Green and Brother Gary and Beverly Beckett and families. Les was also Uncle & Great Uncle to several nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place, with a family gathering at a later date. In keeping with Les's wishes, his Cremains will return to Alberta with his Son, who will scatter them along with his Fathers on the Athabasca River in Jasper Alberta.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store