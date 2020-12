It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Leslie Susan Chilcott (nee Mayle) on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Leslie went peacefully with children and loved ones by her side. She is survived by son James / wife Denise and daughter Jennifer. We will always be together at our oasis to remember all the good times. Celebration of life will be set at a later date. She will be dearly missed and deeply remembered.



