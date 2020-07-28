Leta Dilts

Passed away at Grandview Lodge in Dunnville on Monday, July 27, 2020 in her 86th year. Loving mother of Richard, Gary, Terry and Lisa Robins (Mark). Dear grandmother to nine and great-grandmother to ten. Leta is survived by her sisters Arleen, Marie, Kathleen and Bernice and brothers Alvin, Donald and Ernest. Predeceased by her husband Clarence, daughter Janet and brothers Frank Jr. and Jerry and sisters Lucille and Helen. Interment will take place at Maple Lawn Cemetery in Wainfleet on Wednesday, July 29th at 11:30 a.m. The family would like to express a special thankyou to the staff at Grandview Lodge for their care and compassion towards mom. Arrangements entrusted to LAMPMAN FUNERAL HOME 724 Canboro Road , Fenwick. www.lampmanfuneralhome.com