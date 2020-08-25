1/1
LETIZIA BRUNETTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LETIZIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Surrounded by her family, peacefully, she passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in her 97th year at the Niagara Falls General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Domenicantonio and daughter Antoinette, Letizia will be missed by her siblings in Italy, England and Switzerland, and her many nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at a later date in Italy. Thank you to all of the Personal Support Workers, especially Zofia, the frontline staff at Niagara General, the staff a LHIN and to Dr. Buetow and Dr. A. Hussain in Niagara Falls for the care that was shown to Letizia. If desired, donations in Letizia's memory may be made to Sick Kids Hospital. If desired, donations in Letizia's memory may be made to Sick Kids Hospital. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved