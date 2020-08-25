LETIZIA BRUNETTI

Surrounded by her family, peacefully, she passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in her 97th year at the Niagara Falls General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Domenicantonio and daughter Antoinette, Letizia will be missed by her siblings in Italy, England and Switzerland, and her many nieces and nephews. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Bocchinfuso Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at a later date in Italy. Thank you to all of the Personal Support Workers, especially Zofia, the frontline staff at Niagara General, the staff a LHIN and to Dr. Buetow and Dr. A. Hussain in Niagara Falls for the care that was shown to Letizia. If desired, donations in Letizia's memory may be made to Sick Kids Hospital. If desired, donations in Letizia's memory may be made to Sick Kids Hospital. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com