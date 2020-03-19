Home

Dr. Lewis Arthur SOROKA

Dr. Lewis Arthur SOROKA Obituary
Passed away in hospital in St. Catharines, Ontario, in his 77th year. Dear husband of Anne for 52 years. Loving father of Stuart and Aaron and kind father-in-law of Kim and Jena. Proud grandfather of Sara, Ellie, Caleb and Jade. Caring brother of Gary, Diane and Howard. Son of the late Jack and Mildred Soroka. Born in Montreal and educated at McGill University, Lewis was Professor Emeritus of Economics at Brock University where he taught for 41 years, from 1967 until 2008. During that time, he taught thousands of students, served as Chair of the Economics Department for 4 years, Director of the Brock Center for Social and Economic Research on Niagara for 8 years and Dean of Social Sciences for 10 years. He also served on the University Senate and on the President's Task Force on Planning and Priorities. His kindness, wit and keen sense of humour will be missed by all who knew him. A sincere thank you to all the attentive staff at Heatherwood Residence who cared for Lewis during the last year. Please direct any memorial donations to the Soroka Economics Bursary at Brock University. Due to the current health crisis, no funeral will be held at this time.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020
