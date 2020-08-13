1/1
Lidia BONALDO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lidia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gianni Bonaldo (2017). Dearly loved mother of Sandro 'Sach' (Rose) Bonaldo and Franco Bonaldo (Cori). Cherished Nonna of Vanessa (Jordan) Rupay, Cassandra (Eric) VanderVeen and JohnFranco Bonaldo (Amber) and Bisnonna of Olivia Rupay. Dear sister of Rico Michelon. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Giorgio and Antonio and her sisters Iole, Elide and Else Michelon. Mrs. Bonaldo had worked at Burgess Battery and then at Muellers Meats until her retirement. She will be sadly missed by her many friends in 'Silvertown', where she lovingly helped her neighbours by driving them to doctors appointments and getting groceries. She loved to pinch the cheeks of little children, telling them how beautiful they were and she made a 'killer' Crostili which was enjoyed by many. She had a beautiful voice and would often hop onto the stage at weddings to sing, long before karaoke was invented! She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness which her family will treasure forever. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, a private family Funeral Service will be held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Friday August 14, 2020, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Bonaldo, donations to The Matthew Daniele Fund or Project Share would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Funeral Home
6062 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z9
(905) 358-3513
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patterson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved