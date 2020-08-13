Lidia BONALDO

Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital, surrounded by the love of her family on Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Gianni Bonaldo (2017). Dearly loved mother of Sandro 'Sach' (Rose) Bonaldo and Franco Bonaldo (Cori). Cherished Nonna of Vanessa (Jordan) Rupay, Cassandra (Eric) VanderVeen and JohnFranco Bonaldo (Amber) and Bisnonna of Olivia Rupay. Dear sister of Rico Michelon. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers Giorgio and Antonio and her sisters Iole, Elide and Else Michelon. Mrs. Bonaldo had worked at Burgess Battery and then at Muellers Meats until her retirement. She will be sadly missed by her many friends in 'Silvertown', where she lovingly helped her neighbours by driving them to doctors appointments and getting groceries. She loved to pinch the cheeks of little children, telling them how beautiful they were and she made a 'killer' Crostili which was enjoyed by many. She had a beautiful voice and would often hop onto the stage at weddings to sing, long before karaoke was invented! She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness which her family will treasure forever. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, a private family Funeral Service will be held at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls on Friday August 14, 2020, with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Mrs. Bonaldo, donations to The Matthew Daniele Fund or Project Share would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com