A bright light on earth is now a shining star in Heaven. With saddened hearts we say goodbye to an amazing woman, Lidia, who passed away on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the Welland Hospital from natural causes. Born on January 5, 1927 in Poggiomarino Naples, Italy to parents Carmine and Lusia Iervolino. She was the 2nd youngest of 19 siblings. She is now reunited with her parents, her siblings and her oldest son Francesco. Lidia is the loving mother of Carmine Guadagno and Maria (Angelo) Aliberti. Adored grandmother of Rosalynn, LeeAnn (Jeff) Maltman, Jennifer (Patrick) Swan, Jessica, and Michelle (Pietra). Her pride and joy were her great-grandchildren Ellie, Iain, Miriam and Jackson. Great-aunt to Maria (Barry) Burns and God Mother to many. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, family in Italy and wonderful friends in Canada and the USA. Lidia was very talented in the home and outside; her greatest passion were her plants, especially her lemon trees, her flowers and her vegetable garden. She was also a great chef and always organized many get togethers with family and friends. You could always find Lidia knitting or crocheting something, this was something she enjoyed right up to the day before she passed away. Lidia was a very religious woman, she was warm and loving and was truly the rock of our family. Mom, you will always be in our hearts. Your values, wisdom and will of life will be an inspiration that we will treasure forever. Arrangements entrusted to Benner Funeral Services. Given the current situation we find ourselves in, a private family graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fort Erie. There will be a formal procession past St. Michael's Catholic Church on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., for those who wish to be present and pay their respects. A Celebration of Lidia's Life will be held at a later time. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.bennerfuneralservices.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 8, 2020.