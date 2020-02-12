|
Peacefully at Hospice Niagara on February 6, 2020 Liliane passed away with the comfort and love of her family. Beloved wife of the late Gérald Coderre (2016). Loving sister of Céline Dionne (Marcel) Camille Morissette, Roch Morissette (Beverley), and Nicole Ventresca (Frank). She will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Eugène and Annette (née Lapointe) Morissette. Being a paraplegic for 60 years, she had a very challenging life but no one ever heard her complain. Liliane and her husband Gerald spent over 40 years as snowbirds bravely traveling by van to their residence in Coral Springs Florida. She was a talented artist both in oil painting and stainglass design. Words can never express our sincere gratitude for the compassionate care that was given to Liliane at Hospice Niagara. Thank you to all the staff and volunteers for maintaining her dignity for the entire duration of her stay and most importantly, her last moments. In keeping with Liliane's final wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will gather at Église Sacré Coeur 72 Empire St., Welland on Friday, February 14 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Private inurnment will be at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Hospice Niagara and Église Sacré-Coeur will be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 12, 2020