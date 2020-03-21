|
|
With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Lillian on March 18,2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Kimberley Pepin (Chris), and cherished grandmother of Hailey and momma to her dog Mitzy. Dear sister of John Kish (Marlene), Edward Kish (Marianne), Clara Kish and Yolanda Verhage (John). Predeceased by her sister Irene Lambright and her husband Gary. Lillian enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her granddaughter Hailey and she leaves fond memories for her nieces and nephews. Thank you to all the 6th floor nurses for the care given and to Carole, Tammy and Dr. Goswami for making sure she had everything she needed these past few days. Cremation has taken place and a funeral service and celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lions Club or The Parkinson's society would be appreciated by the family Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 21, 2020