Lillian BAXTER
With broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Lillian on March 18, 2020 in her 75th year. Beloved wife of John, loving mother of Kimberley Pepin (Chris), and cherished grandmother of Hailey and momma to her dog Mitzy. Dear sister of Edward Kish (Marianne), Clara Kish, Yolanda Verhage (John) and sister in law of Marlene Kish. Predeceased by her sister Irene Lambright and her husband Gary and her brother John Kish. Lillian enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her granddaughter Hailey and she leaves fond memories for her nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Welland on Thursday, September 17th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A private service for family will be held in the Cudney Chapel. As per Ontario Covid-19 regulations, attendance will be monitored to maintain 30% building capacity and social distancing. Face masks must be worn by all guests. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lions Club or The Parkinson's Society would be appreciated by the family Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 16, 2020.
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
