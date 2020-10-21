MOODY, Lillian Daisy Jeanette (Sumbler) - Passed away suddenly yet peacefully on Monday, October 19, 2020 in her 88th year. Lillian was the beloved wife of the late John Moody. The cherished mother of David Moody (Sherrie), Doug Moody, Debbie Leslie and Darlene Pizzo (Fred). Lillian was an amazing grandmother to Jennifer Leslie (Jack), Josh Moody, Cody Moody, Karen DeVries (Jeremy), Gary Moody (Ashley), Christine Moody, Alexis Pizzo, Cole Pizzo and Seth Pizzo. Lillian also was a great-grandmother to Missy (Steve), Dylan, Corey and great great-grandmother to Wynston and Sophia. Dear sister of Charles Sumbler (late Lucy), Bernard Sumbler (late Irene) and sister-in-law of Jean Smith (late Wally) and Irene Sumbler, sister of Patsy Holiko (Peter)and Barbara Sumbler. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents Leslie and Nellie Sumbler, her brothers Gerald Sumbler, Leslie Sumbler and Richard Sumbler; and in-laws Ben and Ruby Moody. Lillian was the one of the most beautiful women to have graced this earth, she will be remembered as living every day caring about those around her more than herself. She was a paragon of hard work and integrity; and stood for being empathetic and caring towards others. Lillian enjoyed gardening, baking, knitting, writing poetry, reading and laughing; which she did often. She loved the country and enjoyed the outdoors. Singing surpassed all other delights in her life, gospel songs being her favorite. She exemplified having a strong faith in God which shined through even in the most difficult times. She would tell you that her greatest gift in life was her family, we were her passion and her greatest accomplishment. She always let us feel her unconditional and pure love, which was our deepest pleasure to receive. She cherished being a grandmother and took great pride in all of her grandchildren, making each one feel special, and adored in her own unique way. Lillian leaves us with a legacy of kindness and care, something that she demonstrated everyday through her words and actions. She provides us all with an example of how to be unselfish and humble; how to genuinely listen and help others. We will all miss her immensely, even though we know she is resting in God's hands. We would like to thank Nadine for her patient and noteworthy care for Lillian, as well as the staff of Northland Pointe. Thank you to Pastor Brian Lofthouse for his gentle guidance and for Baptizing Lillian, which she fondly remembered and always greatly appreciated. Due to Covid-19, there will be a private family service held at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Burial will follow at the Pelham Evangelical Friends Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Port Colborne BIC Church. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com