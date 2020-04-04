Home

Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
Lillian Donalda Marsden

Lillian Donalda Marsden Obituary
Passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the St Catharines General Hospital. Dearly devoted and loving wife of Raymond for 64 years. Loving mother of Ann (Richards) and Geoffrey both of Florida. Grandmother of Sophie, Jillian and Elaine Marsden and Haley and Sarah Richards. Greatgrandmother to Brianne, Colton, Candace and Avrie. Lilliam was born in South Porcupine, Ontario to David and Beatrice Kingston. She was the last of seven sisters. Ray and Lillian met in Sept-Iles, Quebec they were married there on December 1, 1956. When Ray retired in 1984 they settled to a peaceful life in St Catharines, Ontario. Cremation has taken and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 905-646-6322. Online condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020
