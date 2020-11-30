I am so sad to hear of Lillian’s passing. I was lucky enough to meet her 11 years ago when we purchased her home. I remember her playing Mr. potato head with my little boy while my husband and I looked at the house. Both Hank and Lillian were warm and kind to us.

The neighbors speak of Lillian often and remember her delicious peach pies.

She left an impression on me as we pulled out of the driveway after our final walk through of the house. She waved to us from the driveway and said “ I hope you have a happy life here”

We have and I am thankful ❤

Sorry for this loss I know she was an amazing woman.

Shawna Hubert

