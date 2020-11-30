Passed away peacefully into heaven on November 29, 2020 in her 85th year. Dear devoted wife to Henry for 66 years. Cherished, precious mother to Richard (Nancy), Kathryn (Mike), and David (Camille). She was the most wonderful and amazing Oma to Steven (Sarah), Aaron (Jadedawn), Suzanne (Matt), Julianne (Paul), Daniel (Matt), Ryan (Shyrell) and Janessa (Nick). She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren. Lillian leaves behind her sisters and brother (predeceased by Susan in 2020) as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law. Lillian was raised in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She met Henry at a dance in 1951 and that was the beginning of their love story. Together they made so many wonderful memories, but their greatest joy was their family. Lillian loved to do volunteer work and spent many hours dedicated to that, whether at church or elsewhere. She excelled at cooking and loved to entertain. Lillian will be most remembered for the selfless, kind, beautiful person she was. For Lillian's life story/eulogy please see tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 1st from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. at the Vineland Chapel of Tallman Funeral Homes, 3277 King St. Vineland. Due to Covid restrictions, the capacity is limited for the visitation and your attendance MUST be scheduled. Please visit Lillian Janzen's online obituary at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
to schedule an appointed visitation time. Family graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Vineland Cemetery. Memorial donations to Mennonite Central Committee would be appreciated. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca
.