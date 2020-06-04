Passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020 with her sister and best friend Edith by her side holding her hand, at Northland Pointe Home at the age of 79. Dearly loved Mom of Bruce (Linda), Brian (Bonnie), George (Linda), and LuAnn (Carson). Cherished Nana to Bruce (Kayla), Michael (Vanessa), Daniel (Cassandra), Jordan (Amber), Steve, Carson and Jena (Chris) and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Edith, Dorothy and Kathy, sisters-in-law Sylvia and Marjorie as well as a brother-in-law George J. She will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Lillian is predeceased by her husband George, sisters Mary, Joanne and Patricia, and brothers-in-law Tom, Bernard, Jack F. and Jack C. Special thanks from LuAnn and Edith to the staff on Starboard, whose care and compassion over these past 3 weeks went above and beyond! Everyone will miss your beautiful blue eyes! Arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Due to Covid 19 regulations, there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held and burial will take place a Mount St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lung Association. Online condolences, tributes and donations available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 4, 2020.