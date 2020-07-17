1/1
Lillian Pearl Doreen Mitchell
1935-08-09 - 2020-07-14
We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Pearl Mitchell in her 85th year. She died peacefully in her sleep, with her husband and daughters by her side, at Millennium Trail Manor, Niagara Falls, ON. Pearl was born and raised in St. Catharines, ON and resided for many years in Leamington before returning to Niagara. In addition to taking care of her family, she worked at Eatons, Extendicare and Zellers. She also taught dressmaking for the school board. She was ambitious and determined, full of energy and not afraid of hard work. Pearl had many hobbies, including gardening, reading and knitting. She loved country music and singing along while Ken played piano. Her door was always open to welcome family and friends and there was always an extra seat at the table. Pearl was a gracious lady and she truly had a heart of gold. Pearl will be deeply missed by her husband Bill Mitchell and her daughters Marj Andrews (Will), Kathie Andrews (Rick), Donna Gates (Paul) and Julie Scopel (Mark). Missing their Nanny are grandchildren David, Kevin; Trina, Jennifer, Michael, Jeremy; Karina, Lauren, Mariah, Erin, Jared, Emma, Brianna; and Gabbi; and great-grandchildren Michelle, Brandon; Carley, Taylar, Maeve, Aidan, Ireland; Mikaela, Brayden; Emma, Evan, Everleigh; Mason and Connor and great-great-grandchild Cillian. Pearl was predeceased by her parents, 7 siblings and husbands Ken Andrews and Lawrence Gaboury. Due to Covid-19, cremation and private interment will take place. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
