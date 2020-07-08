Sturdy, Lillian "Peaches" At Linhaven Home for the Aged in St. Catharines at the age of 93, Lillian was born in Newcastle -upon- Tyne , England. Beloved wife of the late Harry Sturdy, loving mother of Colin (Janice), Kevin (Doris) Brenda Hookings (John), loved grandmother of Serena (Kyle), Michelle(Brad), Paul (Brooke), Scott, Jenna, Julie and Christopher (Gwen) and her great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents, her sister Margaret, her brother Alfred and a niece Lynn (Mic). Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Lillian was a bright light in the world, overcoming many obstacles. Lillian always found work and ensured summer vacations at cottages in Ontario for the family. She was often heard joyfully shouting Woo Hoo at any occasion. Many thanks to the wonderful heroes at Linhaven for taking such good care of Mom and ensuring they had no Covid-19. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service has been held at Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel. Donations to Hospice Niagara (905-984-8766) are appreciated.



