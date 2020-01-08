Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davidson Funeral Homes, Port Colborne Chapel
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily GALLAGHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily May GALLAGHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GALLAGHER, Lily May (nee Mittlestead) - passed away with her family at her side at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga after a brief illness on Friday January 3, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Born in Wainfleet. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Gallagher (2014) and son Mark (2016). Survived by her loving children Aileen Gilbert (Don), John, Jim (Tracy), Karen Cade (Gary), daughter-in-law Roslyn, sisters Nancy Woronchak, Celia Voordouw, Kathy Hilborn, Linda Shoup. Cherished Nana to 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Dorothy and siblings John, Mary, Elaine, Lila and Bruce. Family and friends are invited to visit at DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. in the Davidson Chapel. Interment to follow in Overholt Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -