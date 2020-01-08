|
GALLAGHER, Lily May (nee Mittlestead) - passed away with her family at her side at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga after a brief illness on Friday January 3, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Born in Wainfleet. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick Gallagher (2014) and son Mark (2016). Survived by her loving children Aileen Gilbert (Don), John, Jim (Tracy), Karen Cade (Gary), daughter-in-law Roslyn, sisters Nancy Woronchak, Celia Voordouw, Kathy Hilborn, Linda Shoup. Cherished Nana to 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Edward and Dorothy and siblings John, Mary, Elaine, Lila and Bruce. Family and friends are invited to visit at DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. in the Davidson Chapel. Interment to follow in Overholt Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com