It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Lily, in her 38th year. Beloved daughter to Rita (Noel) and the late Dr. Gerald (2010). Loving sister of Gregory. Lily is survived by many Uncles, Aunts, cousins and extended family members. Lily began to play the piano at 4 years old because her brother was taking lessons and she wanted to keep up with him. She excelled with that and in grade 8 she had her Royal Conservatory piano at age 7. Singing was her passion and under the direction of Mrs.T. Pothier, and later Paul Coates. Lily got her grade 9+ in theory and history in vocal. She achieved many awards for Kiwanis competitions every year. Later she graduated from Mohawk College with her Jazz vocal degree. Music was up front in her life. Niagara area was her main source for her music talent. She sang at Restaurant, Hotels, Birthday, and Retirement parties which were her most loved places to perform. Everyone marvelled at her amazing talent. In 2010 when her dad died, she decided to explore Registered Massage Therapy, and graduated in 2012. Continuing with her life she moved to Toronto and landed a job as a Property Management assistant. Still continuing with music in her life, considering her next steps. Lily was writing music, and most recently a musical play with a collaborator. Recently she worked for her Uncle Elio and did many artistic and normal graphic design. She was a big heart in a little package. Kind and sweet, and very giving to all whom she met. Lily you were one in a million. Love you forever. Daddy will take care of you now my sweet. Your loving Mother Rita.... A Private Family Service has taken place. Arrangements are entrusted with the George Darte Funeral Home, (905) 937-4444. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 2, 2020.