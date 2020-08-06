It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Lin on Thursday, July 30, 2020, after 88 years lived to their fullest. Wife to her beloved Guri; sister to Joop, Bodil, Mette, Dorte; mother to Kim, Karnie, and Kai; mother-in-law to Janet and Sophy; and grandmother to Charlie, Alex, Keira, and Lara; she was fiercely devoted to her family. She spent over 35 years volunteering for Meals on Wheels and contributed hundreds of stories over 20 years to the WITSEND writing group. Her passions for sewing, cooking, walking with her walking club, and garage sales brought as much joy to her as they did to those that received the bounty of her efforts. The family will be arranging a celebration of life at a later date. We invite all those that knew her to spend a moment with your memories of her, knowing that she is survived by a legacy of boundless creativity, willful conviction, and sharp sense of humour. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morse & Son Funeral Home. Memories, photos, and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com