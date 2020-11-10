1/1
Linda (Frazer) BOUCHARD
Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Peterborough on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Bertrand Bouchard of St. Catharines. Loving mom of Michael (Valerie), Karen Cleland (Jim) and Janet Bouchard (Gordon). Cherished Grandma of Michelle, Michael, Meghan Miles (Walter), Marissa Drumright (Russell), Maddy, Kira LeBlanc (Dylan), Julian and Henry. Loving Great Grandma to Aubree, Parker, Hudson, Marshall, Brooklyn and Ella. Linda was predeceased by her parents, and her siblings. Linda will be sadly missed by all of her nieces, nephews and many friends in Canada and throughout the United States. In accordance with Linda's wishes cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life and interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, 905.892.1699. www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 10, 2020.
