Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 73. Much loved wife for 54 years of Jack and dear mother of Sheila and Kathy Dekker. Cherished Grandma of Corey, Jack and Owen. She will be forever missed by her family and friends. In keeping with her wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 21, 2020.