1/1
Linda Elizabeth Rose Sacco
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 68 years of age. Beloved wife of Dennis for 48 years. Loving mother of Jana Sacco (Jonathan Smit), Patrick Sacco and Nana of Kristianna and Sebastian. Daughter of the late Glenna (Len) McAlear and Lawrence York. Daughter-in-law of the late Carmen (Bear) and Ellen Sacco. Dear sister of Larry (Myra) York, Leona Smith (Mike), sister-in-law of Michael (Nancy) Sacco, Alfie Sacco (Diane), the late David Sacco, Chris Sacco, the late Ted Sacco, the late Perry, the late Colleen Sacco, the late Marty Sacco, Jody Sacco, Sharon Sacco, Theresa Sacco, Joey (Sharon) Sacco, Mary (Jeff) Dewein, Carmie Sacco (Alyssa), Hanna Sacco. Linda will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1, 2020. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara or Wellspring Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill
2250 Hwy 20
Fonthill, ON L0S 1E0
(905) 892-2611
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasantview Memorial Gardens - Fonthill

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

10 entries
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person.
Linda may you RIP.
Your laughter and smiles will be missed by all.
Thinking of the whole family at this difficult time.
The Pickles Family
Marie Pickles and boys
Friend
July 23, 2020
Linda was a great friend, wife, mother, nurse etc etc etc. I love and will miss her more than I can say!
Nancy Warren
Friend
July 23, 2020
Linda was a special person. She had a huge heart and loved her family and friends. She will be missed by all who knew her. My condolences to her family and anyone who will miss her . I for one will miss her always
June Miller
Friend
July 23, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences to the family, I kenw them well
Don Foley
Friend
July 23, 2020
Condolences

Patrick Borelli
July 23, 2020
Dear Pat and family,
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of a wonder, happy and loving lady. We had wonderful conversations and many happy times during your high school years. I only ran into your Mom a few times since and it was like yesterday that we talked. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Your in my thoughts at this very difficult time. ❤ Barb Bonadie
Barb Bonadie
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sorry for your lost buddy .
David Gignac
Friend
July 23, 2020
Linda will be missed by all her euchre and crib friends at the Port Dalhousie Legion. Linda was one of a kind with her friendly outgoing nature and always laughing and she will be missed. Rest in Peace Linda
Jean Godard
Friend
July 23, 2020
while I worked at Chatelaine Villa Linda Anna & I worked closely together
We shared many laughs & I treasure memories of our time forever
Barb
Barb Harder
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am extremely sorry to read of Linda’s passing.
Linda always had a beautiful smile to match her warm bubbly personality.
My sincere condolences for their loss to Dennis, Jana , Patrick and family as well as Larry and Leona and families.

Rest In Peace Linda.
Audrey Lambert
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved