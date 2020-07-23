Peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 68 years of age. Beloved wife of Dennis for 48 years. Loving mother of Jana Sacco (Jonathan Smit), Patrick Sacco and Nana of Kristianna and Sebastian. Daughter of the late Glenna (Len) McAlear and Lawrence York. Daughter-in-law of the late Carmen (Bear) and Ellen Sacco. Dear sister of Larry (Myra) York, Leona Smith (Mike), sister-in-law of Michael (Nancy) Sacco, Alfie Sacco (Diane), the late David Sacco, Chris Sacco, the late Ted Sacco, the late Perry, the late Colleen Sacco, the late Marty Sacco, Jody Sacco, Sharon Sacco, Theresa Sacco, Joey (Sharon) Sacco, Mary (Jeff) Dewein, Carmie Sacco (Alyssa), Hanna Sacco. Linda will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 1, 2020. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara or Wellspring Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home, please share your condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca
.