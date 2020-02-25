|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Beloved wife of John for 47 memorable years. Loving mother of Deborah Moskal (Chris) and Ryan Hecimovich. Cherished grandmother of Braden and Leah. Survived by her sister Joan, brother Michael (Linda) and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Anne Bosiljevac. As per Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. In memory of Linda, donations may be made to Sick Kids Hospital or Help a Child Smile. Arrangements in care of JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 25, 2020