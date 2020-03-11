Home

Linda Jane SHOUP

Formerly of Port Colborne, passed away at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in her 68th year, after a long illness. Beloved wife for 48 years of Ken, loving mother of Jason, Matthew (Rachel) and Jeremy (Erin), adoring grandma of Kallee and Austin. Dear sister of Kathy Hilborn (Bryan), Celia Voordouw (Hank) and Nancy Woronchak (Mike). Linda was predeceased by her parents Edward and Dorothy and her siblings Lily, John, Mary, Elaine, Lila and Bruce. Linda was a Cub Scout Leader for many years with 1st Sherkston. She also bowled for many years with the East Side Women's Athletic Club. Per Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Bethel United Church, 1742 Third Concession Road, Port Colborne, on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Special Thanks to her homecare nurse Brittany and Dr. Saeed. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Arrangements are entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
