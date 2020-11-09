1/1
Linda "Jane" KIRK
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 70 years at Welland Hospital. Loving sister of Terry (Kathy) Kirk, dear Aunt of Rob (Allison) Kirk and great-aunt of Jordan. Jane leaves many fond memories for her family and friends and all who knew her. Donations in memory of Jane may be made to the Heart & Stroke Society. Private family arrangements in care of J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
