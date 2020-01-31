|
CONWAY, Linda Lee - Peacefully on January 27, 2020 in her 76th year. Cherished mother of Robert (April) Paquet. Loving grandmother of Aaron and Alexander Paquet. Dear sister of Rick (Linda) Stubbins, Wayne (Penny) Stubbins and Joanne Stubbins. Will be sadly missed by her first husband Guy Paquet and her nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the H.L. Cudney Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street Welland, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Woodlawn cemetery. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 31, 2020