|
|
Linda, much loved wife and soul mate of John Oswald. Loving and cherished mother of Tammy (Steve Bush) and Jay (Roxanne). Adoring and proud Crazy Granny of Kayleigh, Ryan, Mathew, JJ and Willow. Sister of Novajean; aunt to Shari (Jeff), great-aunt to Colin. Linda will be missed by so many friends and neighbours whose hearts were touched by her kindness, generosity and infectious laughter. Linda was born, raised and lived a full and rich life in Niagara Falls where family was everything to her. Essentials Cremation and Burial Services (905-354-2133) has been entrusted with arrangements. In honour of her wishes a private family celebration will be held. For those who wish, donations to the Salvation Army or a would be appreciated by the family. Rest in peace you beautiful soul.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020