Schulz, Linda Louise (nee Willms) After a long, difficult and courageous battle with cancer, Linda passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 in her 74th year. She is survived by her loving husband Robert (Bob), sons Darrin (Sharla) and Brian (Paula) and proud Oma of grandsons Cameron Roger, Lucas Brian and Nathan Robert. Loving sister of David (Diane), Eric (Anna), Betsy (Don) Eyman and Tim (Paula) and sister-in-law of Rick (Laureen) and Tom (Diane) Schulz, many nieces and nephews and favourite cousin of Harvey and Sandy Schulz. She is predeceased by her parents Peter and Eleonorie. Linda was born in Vineland and grew up on the family farm on Lakeshore Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake. She attended public school in a 2-room school on Lakeshore Road just down the road from the family farm, then Niagara District High School where she graduated at the top of her class. After graduation, she went to work in the office of Niagara Wire Weaving in Niagara Falls. In October 1966 she married Bob and then raised Darrin and Brian. She was a stay at home Mom until they grew up, after which she went to work for Newark Motors in Niagara as a bookkeeper/receptionist. She retired in 2002 along with her husband Bob and spent may happy years seeing the USA and spending many winters in Arizona and Florida. Visitations will be held at Bethany Mennonite Church, located at 572 East and West Line at the corner of East and West Line and Four Mile Creek Road on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and from 6pm to 8pm. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11am. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca