Passed away suddenly with family by her side on Monday, January 7, 2020 in her 68th year. Beloved wife of the late Arthur. Loving sister to Margaret (Patrick) Della Vecchia and the late Jeanne (Larry) Argent. Cherished aunt to Lori, Lisa (Jeremy), Patricia (Raymond), Patrick James (Katricia); great-aunt to Robert, Ryan, Mackenzie, Kylee, Ray James and Miquella. Predeceased by her parents, Harry James and Thelma Jean Stewart. Linda was an active member of Life Together Church. Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines on Monday, January 13 from 2:30 - 4 p.m. A Celebration of Linda's life will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home ceremony room.