More Obituaries for Linda Madill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda (Wicks) Madill

Linda (Wicks) Madill Obituary
Peacefully on March 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Soulmate of Wallace for 53 years, loving mother of Ryan Madill and Craig Madill (Lisa). Grateful grandmother to Riley Madill, Fiona Madill, Jaxon Madill, Abri Walters, Brandon Walters, and Taylor Walters. Special thanks to Dr. D. Tilbrook, her staff, the entire staff at Haliburton Hospital, the Paramed team, and her reader Flo Taylor. A celebration of Linda's life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Help a Child Smile would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Haliburton Community Funeral Home
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
